Two woman face charges following a multi-county police chase that started with an officer being run-over.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s office provided an update on the investigation regarding more than $600,000 in COVID-19 funds paid to Republican Sen. Jessica Castleberry.

U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Air evacuations were to begin Thursday to move residents in the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories out of the path of wildfires that neared the city of 20,000 people.

Federal officials sent a mobile morgue with coroners, pathologists and technicians to Hawaii to help identify the dead, as Maui County released the first names of people killed in the wildfire that all but incinerated the historic town of Lahaina a week ago and killed at least 110 people.

