SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Less than one week after getting out of jail, a Sioux Falls man is back behind bars, charged with first-degree robbery and rape.

Man arrested after robbing casino, raping employee

Chief Thum says while some people may particularly look at police as the problem solvers, he says they are just one part of the conversation to be had with the courts’ system, corrections and society overall.

SFPD Chief Thum’s next step to limit repeat offenders

A man is in serious condition following an officer-involved shooting in Corson County.

Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

A Pathologist and coroner for Minnehaha and Lincoln County is one of 50 people receiving the 2022’s community leadership award from the FBI.

County coroner receives award from the FBI

Fireworks go on sale next week in South Dakota.

Fireworks more bang for your buck this year

Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls, recently held a fundraiser for farmers of an Italian region hit by flooding.

Abourezk’s culinary recognition leads to Italian fundraising

Futurecast picks up on a few of the storms this afternoon in the northeast, with more development in the southwest by tonight.

Rain chances will be increasing across KELOLAND

