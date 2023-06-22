SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Less than one week after getting out of jail, a Sioux Falls man is back behind bars, charged with first-degree robbery and rape.

Chief Thum says while some people may particularly look at police as the problem solvers, he says they are just one part of the conversation to be had with the courts’ system, corrections and society overall.

A man is in serious condition following an officer-involved shooting in Corson County.

A Pathologist and coroner for Minnehaha and Lincoln County is one of 50 people receiving the 2022’s community leadership award from the FBI.

Fireworks go on sale next week in South Dakota.

Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls, recently held a fundraiser for farmers of an Italian region hit by flooding.

Futurecast picks up on a few of the storms this afternoon in the northeast, with more development in the southwest by tonight.

