SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 1. Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

The man accused of breaking into a Sioux Falls house and stealing multiple guns and vehicles, before the house started on fire, faces new charges.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rural bean field near Hudson Friday morning.

The Gregory Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman.

KELOLAND Media Group is once again hosting its annual pet food drive. You can drop off donations of dog and cat food at our station in downtown Sioux Falls until 2 p.m. Friday!

Court proceedings in the election interference case against former President Trump and 18 co-defendants in Fulton County, Ga., will be televised and livestreamed, a judge ruled Thursday.

Thousands of utility linemen rushed to restore power in Florida but nearly 100,000 customers were still without electricity Thursday night.

A hot Labor Day Weekend is ahead for KELOLAND, but the weather will not feel as hot compared to the last heatwave due to lower humidity levels in the southern and western areas of SD.

