SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Sioux Falls casino.

Governor Kristi Noem’s office hasn’t decided if the public should get to see a report on whether divisive concepts, such as Critical Race Theory, are present in South Dakota’s K-12 school systems.

Classic cars lined the streets of downtown Sioux Falls last night for Hot Classic Nights, hosted by Nyberg’s Ace Hardware.

Saturday was the last day for a little while where we’ll have to deal with the hot and humid combination that comes with the dog days of summer. Beginning today, we get a very nice break.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!