Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Sioux Falls casino.

Police investigate armed robbery at Sioux Falls casino

Governor Kristi Noem’s office hasn’t decided if the public should get to see a report on whether divisive concepts, such as Critical Race Theory, are present in South Dakota’s K-12 school systems.

Noem’s lawyer: CRT report is now ‘public record request’

Classic cars lined the streets of downtown Sioux Falls last night for Hot Classic Nights, hosted by Nyberg’s Ace Hardware.

Hot Classic Night takes over downtown Sioux Falls

Saturday was the last day for a little while where we’ll have to deal with the hot and humid combination that comes with the dog days of summer. Beginning today, we get a very nice break.

Comfortable Temps Return; Showers & Storms Possible – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, July 24

Sunday Boredom Busters, July 24th