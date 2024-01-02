SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 2. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Two Sioux Falls women are charged with stealing $15 thousand from a Sioux Falls casino to bail a man, whom they were both dating, out of jail.

Emergency crews responded to a building in southern Sioux Falls that was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert after issuing one following a series of major earthquakes Monday but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.