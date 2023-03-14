SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash in downtown Sioux Falls.

Pounds of meth and a handgun were found during a drug bust on the Yankton Sioux Reservation over the weekend.

Police in Clark say a teenage boy has been arrested in connection to recent burglaries.

Police in Canton are asking for the public’s help in solving a theft case.

A Sioux Falls woman is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of driving drunk to get a breathalyzer test.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says 5 businesses in the county failed an Underage Alcohol Compliance Check.

A home explosion on Lake Madison is a good reminder for homeowners to check their gas meters.

From locals to visitors from across the country, Terry Peak has hosted skiers and snowboarders from all over this season.

Nebraska’s Creighton University Blue Jays, ranked in the top 25, are hoping to make some noise in the NCAA tournament this year.

We expect a warmer day tomorrow for most areas of KELOLAND. 70 is not out of the question for part of southcentral SD and Sioux Falls may get close to 50. That brief warm-up will not last as a cold front swing through the region on Thursday.

