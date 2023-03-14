SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash in downtown Sioux Falls.

Car vs pedestrian crash being investigated by police

Pounds of meth and a handgun were found during a drug bust on the Yankton Sioux Reservation over the weekend.

Officials: Around 2 pounds of meth found during drug bust

Police in Clark say a teenage boy has been arrested in connection to recent burglaries.

Teen arrested in recent burglaries in Clark

Police in Canton are asking for the public’s help in solving a theft case.

Canton Police search for theft suspect

A Sioux Falls woman is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of driving drunk to get a breathalyzer test.

Woman stopped for 4th DUI in just over a year

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says 5 businesses in the county failed an Underage Alcohol Compliance Check.

5 businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Lincoln County

A home explosion on Lake Madison is a good reminder for homeowners to check their gas meters.

Gas meter safety reminder after home explosion

From locals to visitors from across the country, Terry Peak has hosted skiers and snowboarders from all over this season.

With just a few weeks left, Terry Peak looks back on a successful season

Nebraska’s Creighton University Blue Jays, ranked in the top 25, are hoping to make some noise in the NCAA tournament this year.

Creighton University prepares for NCAA tournament with South Dakota native

We expect a warmer day tomorrow for most areas of KELOLAND. 70 is not out of the question for part of southcentral SD and Sioux Falls may get close to 50. That brief warm-up will not last as a cold front swing through the region on Thursday. 

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.