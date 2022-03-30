SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly pickup vs pedestrian crash near downtown.

Police investigating fatal car vs pedestrian crash

On the same day a House Select Committee filed a report saying Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg did not commit an impeachable offense… two members of the committee also filed an affidavit saying that the group behind controversial billboards broke South Dakota law.

Billboard ads didn’t sway impeachment panel

The 10-year-old boy who died while saving his younger sister from drowning in the Big Sioux River will be awarded a Carnegie Medal for his act of extraordinary heroism.

Hudson boy who died saving his sister to get Carnegie Medal

In just under two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will pick the city’s next leaders, including mayor and city council.

Besides candidates, what’s the other ballot stuff?

Next week, KELOLAND News will host a debate between all three candidates running for Sioux Falls mayor. You’ll hear from incumbent Paul TenHaken and challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites on Tuesday April 5 starting at 8 p.m. CT on KELO-TV.

What do you want to ask people running for mayor in Sioux Falls?

A late March snow has moved into KELOLAND. Here’s everything you need to know:

Spring snow hits KELOLAND

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.