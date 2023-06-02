SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 2. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

Foggy conditions in Pennington County this morning played a role in two crashes, including one involving a school bus.

Officials respond to 2 crashes during morning fog

The man accused of killing Jordan Beardshear has officially been indicted in Union County Court.

New charges filed against Dakota Dunes murder suspect in indictment

An Iowa task force has completed its search for survivors at the site of a partially collapsed Davenport apartment building and is moving ahead to shore up the structure so recovery efforts can begin, authorities said Friday.

The winner of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee was just crowned. 14-year-old Dev Shah is taking home more than $50,000 in cash and prizes after nailing his final word: psammophile.

National Spelling Bee champ Dev Shah goes from ‘despondent’ to champion

Futurecast hints at a few more mid-afternoon storms around Sioux Falls. We’ll see if that trend proves helpful for a few more folks looking for some moisture. Expect a repeat of the same pattern tomorrow.

Cycle of hot weather with hit and miss rain continues

