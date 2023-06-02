SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 2. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

Foggy conditions in Pennington County this morning played a role in two crashes, including one involving a school bus.

The man accused of killing Jordan Beardshear has officially been indicted in Union County Court.

An Iowa task force has completed its search for survivors at the site of a partially collapsed Davenport apartment building and is moving ahead to shore up the structure so recovery efforts can begin, authorities said Friday.

The winner of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee was just crowned. 14-year-old Dev Shah is taking home more than $50,000 in cash and prizes after nailing his final word: psammophile.

Futurecast hints at a few more mid-afternoon storms around Sioux Falls. We’ll see if that trend proves helpful for a few more folks looking for some moisture. Expect a repeat of the same pattern tomorrow.

