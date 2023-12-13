SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. CT Wednesday, December 13.

Authorities in Aberdeen are investigating a string of car thefts between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement investigating car thefts in Aberdeen

The Pierre City Commission has approved a renewal with the South Dakota Department of Public regarding the town’s 911 emergency dispatch center.

Pierre renews contract with SD Department of Public Safety

No major weather systems are in the forecast for now. A small clipper-type low will move into Minnesota for Saturday, bringing some cooler weather for us. Even the chance of snow still looks pretty low for now.

Mostly dry and warm week: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 13

