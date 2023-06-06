SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police in Aberdeen say the people responsible for several thefts from vehicles were arrested in Minnesota.

Aberdeen theft suspects arrested in Minnesota

A 17-year-old is facing a felony charge after authorities say the teen attempted to order a hit on a 7-year-old.

Teen allegedly tries to hire hitman to kill 7-year-old, Storm Lake Police say

Tuesday is election day in Rapid City as people elect a new mayor.

Polls open Tuesday for Rapid City election

It’s that time of year, now that the weather has warmed up, the bugs are back, and the City of Sioux Falls is now spraying for mosquitoes.

City of Sioux Falls begins mosquito spraying

Adopting an animal from the Sioux Falls Humane Society just got a little easier.

Walk-in adopters welcome at Humane Society

The Great Plains Zoo recently had to say goodbye to two of its animals.

Great Plain Zoo says goodbye to black rhino, giraffe

Another hot summer day is ahead for much of KELOLAND, more typical of July or August rather than early June.

More heat ahead; scattered rain chances continue

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.