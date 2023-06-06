SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police in Aberdeen say the people responsible for several thefts from vehicles were arrested in Minnesota.

A 17-year-old is facing a felony charge after authorities say the teen attempted to order a hit on a 7-year-old.

Tuesday is election day in Rapid City as people elect a new mayor.

It’s that time of year, now that the weather has warmed up, the bugs are back, and the City of Sioux Falls is now spraying for mosquitoes.

Adopting an animal from the Sioux Falls Humane Society just got a little easier.

The Great Plains Zoo recently had to say goodbye to two of its animals.

Another hot summer day is ahead for much of KELOLAND, more typical of July or August rather than early June.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.