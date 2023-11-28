SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Sioux Falls police are looking for a car thief who struck an employee at a Sioux Falls dealership and took off.

Police searching for man who stole car from dealership

A Nebraska man is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drunk driving crash in Pine Ridge.

Man charged in connection to drunk driving crash

With the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas extended until tomorrow — militants are expected to release ten more hostages today in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners.

A cold front Wednesday night will switch winds to the northwest to allow for colder air, gusts may approach 25 mph. The front will move through dry, but bring temperatures back to the 30s for Thursday.

Back above average and dry

