Sioux Falls police are looking for a car thief who struck an employee at a Sioux Falls dealership and took off.

Rapid City police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that sent a child to the hospital.

A legal battle is underway over the estate of the South Dakota couple who earned millions from the discovery and sale of Sue the Dinosaur.

If you’re in the giving spirit this holiday season, McCrossan Boys Ranch has its “Tree of Hope” on display at locations throughout Sioux Falls.

Promising Futures Fund has worked for the last four years to provide thousands of gifts for thousands of first graders in the Sioux Falls School District.

Lake Area Technical College invited a farming influencer to its campus.

The pattern remains mainly dry. The little rounds of rain and snow have left much of KELOLAND well below normal for November.

