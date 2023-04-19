SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

A Watertown Police Department vehicle was part of a three-vehicle crash on Monday, April 17.

The Iowa State Patrol has released a video of a terrifying close call during a traffic stop.

A car crash involving multiple vehicles took place on Minnesota Ave. in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

Afternoon temperatures are near normal for today. Clouds are filling in central and eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota is getting some sun.

South Dakota’s Medicaid program is on track to start offering benefits to thousands more people on July 1.

There were seven new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota for the past week.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.