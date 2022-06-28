SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Jason Ravnsborg appeared in front of the Government Accountability Board in Sioux Falls on Monday to follow up on two complaints he filed against Governor Kristi Noem.

In South Dakota, both elective abortions and miscarriages undergo the same procedure for pregnant people but the law right now does not specify any exemptions to the ban.

It’s been one week since a fire at a central Sioux Falls duplex left a father and his 6 kids without a home.

Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a central Sioux Falls home over the weekend.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and the D-O-T are sending out a reminder on roadside mowing.

The Ellsworth Air force Base has been a South Dakota staple for decades.

The Sioux Falls School District has decided that this fall, a handful of Its schools will have SOME adjustments to their daily start and end times.

McKennan Park is hosting a Kids’ Nite with carnival booths and ice cream Tuesday night.