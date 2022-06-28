SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Jason Ravnsborg appeared in front of the Government Accountability Board in Sioux Falls on Monday to follow up on two complaints he filed against Governor Kristi Noem.

No action against Gov. Noem complaints, Ravnsborg speaks at meeting

In South Dakota, both elective abortions and miscarriages undergo the same procedure for pregnant people but the law right now does not specify any exemptions to the ban.

What does South Dakota abortion ban mean for miscarriages?

It’s been one week since a fire at a central Sioux Falls duplex left a father and his 6 kids without a home.

Supporting Sioux Falls family after 2nd loss in 2022

Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a central Sioux Falls home over the weekend.

Driver crashes into Sioux Falls home

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and the D-O-T are sending out a reminder on roadside mowing.

GFP asks landowners to wait on ditch mowing until July 10

The Ellsworth Air force Base has been a South Dakota staple for decades.

Construction underway at Ellsworth Air Force Base

The Sioux Falls School District has decided that this fall, a handful of Its schools will have SOME adjustments to their daily start and end times.

Sioux Falls School District adjusts start times

McKennan Park is hosting a Kids’ Nite with carnival booths and ice cream Tuesday night.

Sioux Falls Parks & Rec hosts Kids’ Nite