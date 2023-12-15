SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 15. Finish your week off with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities were on scene at a standoff at the 400 block of North Holly Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. According to SFPD, a woman has warrants out for arrest that include aggravated assault, protection order violation and possession of controlled substances.

A fire broke out at a cannabis cultivation center in Brandon early Thursday morning. The owner says there is around $1 million in damages and their product is a total loss.

This was the first cannabis business fire of its kind in the state of South Dakota. The owner says it’s uncharted territory for all officials involved.

Authorities in Deadwood are investigating a deadly car vs pedestrian crash that happened Wednesday night.

Apple Tree, a longtime day care center, sent an email to parents Thursday night announcing its Sioux Falls locations will close next year, leaving hundreds of Sioux Falls families with less than a month to fine new child care.

Challenges in the child care industry are not new, but Sioux Falls Thrive President Michelle Erpenbach says they have grown over time. According to research from the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative, there are not enough day care spots for children who need them in Sioux Falls, and it’s become too expensive.

A Christmas Carol opens tonight at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Premiere Playhouse is performing the holiday classic for a third consecutive year, with a cast of more than 40 local actors.

It was a cool start to the morning with some changes of precipitation later in the day.