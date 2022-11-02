SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest news and weather to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go.

A Lake County Man plans to plead guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Multiple agencies were called in to battle a brush fire near Astoria Tuesday afternoon.

Initiated Measure 27 sponsor Melissa Mentele is submitting a public records request that seeks information about a news conference that took place last week in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken shared his concern about recreational marijuana and KELOLAND News via text message that he made comments in his personal capacity.

KELOLAND News is speaking with statewide candidates about the issues on a lot of people’s minds. It featured Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint.

An area grocery store says it will be closed for Thanksgiving this year.