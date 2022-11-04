SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 4. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A 35-year-old woman is behind bars this morning, charged with first degree murder and arson.

Court documents show that Joel Koskan, a Republican candidate for a District 26 Senate seat in South Dakota, is charged with child abuse.

Two Nebraska men were arrested after a traffic stop outside of Summit. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near a business on U.S. 12 just after 10:30 last night.

A group of former law enforcement and military members are sharing their support for legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

Three Sioux Falls city council members are speaking out in favor of Wholestone’s proposed pork plant in Sioux Falls and say you should vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance.

Election day is less than a week away and county auditors are preparing for the big day.

Tripp county plans to hand count ballots for the election next week.