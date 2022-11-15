SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A western South Dakota candidate is facing serious charges just days after running for a seat in the South Dakota House.

SD House candidate arrested for rape days after election

A jury trial is set to start Wednesday for a former Avera doctor in southwest Minnesota accused of criminal sexual conduct.

Minnesota doctor faces seven criminal sex charges

3 people were hurt in 2 separate crashes in Deuel County Monday morning.

3 people hurt in separate Deuel County crashes

Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects.

Police search for Mitchell burglary suspects

South Dakota will have a familiar face back in the attorney general’s office come January.

Jackley shares vision for AG’s office moving forward

An advisory on the CDC’s website this morning says that health care workers should have increasing cases of respiratory viruses on their radar.

Family reflects on little girl’s bout with RSV

Futurecast temperatures remain below normal today, with most areas holding in the 20s. We expect a better chance of light snow to move into the Sioux Falls area late tonight.

Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.