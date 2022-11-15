SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A western South Dakota candidate is facing serious charges just days after running for a seat in the South Dakota House.

A jury trial is set to start Wednesday for a former Avera doctor in southwest Minnesota accused of criminal sexual conduct.

3 people were hurt in 2 separate crashes in Deuel County Monday morning.

Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects.

South Dakota will have a familiar face back in the attorney general’s office come January.

An advisory on the CDC’s website this morning says that health care workers should have increasing cases of respiratory viruses on their radar.

Futurecast temperatures remain below normal today, with most areas holding in the 20s. We expect a better chance of light snow to move into the Sioux Falls area late tonight.

