SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Find the latest headlines for Thursday morning with KELOLAND On The Go. 

A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges.

62-year-old man arrested on rape charges

A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked.

Ex-pharmacist appears in court for drug theft

We are getting a look at the latest campaign finance reports for committees in favor or against new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban

Tyson Foods is closing its corporate office in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

Tyson Foods announces relocation of Dakota Dunes team members

South Dakota fishing enthusiasts reacted to two anglers who used weights to cheat in an Ohio tournament. 

Anglers react to Ohio walleye incident

We are expecting some of the coldest air for Friday or Saturday morning. With overnight lows falling into the 20s, this could end the growing season for some.

Cold air is coming the next couple of days

The Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club’s successes are being honored on a national level.

Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club earns national award