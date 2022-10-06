SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Find the latest headlines for Thursday morning with KELOLAND On The Go.

A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges.

A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked.

We are getting a look at the latest campaign finance reports for committees in favor or against new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls.

Tyson Foods is closing its corporate office in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

South Dakota fishing enthusiasts reacted to two anglers who used weights to cheat in an Ohio tournament.

We are expecting some of the coldest air for Friday or Saturday morning. With overnight lows falling into the 20s, this could end the growing season for some.

The Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club’s successes are being honored on a national level.