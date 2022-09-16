SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning.

As the standoff started officers on the scene called for backup. Within minutes, they got it. But not just from fellow police officers. sheriff’s deputies, highway patrol troopers, the fire department and even a conservation officer from the Department of Game, Fish and Parks showed up to help.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says a trooper was justified in a shooting in Madison in July. The report says the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force asked for help from the Highway Patrol after receiving a tip about a drug trafficker.

A mariachi band brought a festive feel to the SDSU student union to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is put on by the Latin American Student Association.

Fewer kids in the Sioux Falls area will have to go without a bed thanks to one local mattress company.

Professional and amateur golfers took their swings during Thursday’s Pro-Am events at the Sanford International. A resident of the Good Samaritan Society was among the spectators.

