Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning.

Police provide more details on murder-suicide attempt

As the standoff started officers on the scene called for backup. Within minutes, they got it. But not just from fellow police officers. sheriff’s deputies, highway patrol troopers, the fire department and even a conservation officer from the Department of Game, Fish and Parks showed up to help.

A call for backup is answered in Sioux Falls standoff

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says a trooper was justified in a shooting in Madison in July. The report says the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force asked for help from the Highway Patrol after receiving a tip about a drug trafficker.

AG, DCI: Officers justified in Madison shooting incident

A mariachi band brought a festive feel to the SDSU student union to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is put on by the Latin American Student Association.

Mariachi band kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month at SDSU

Fewer kids in the Sioux Falls area will have to go without a bed thanks to one local mattress company.

Comfort King provides mattresses for kids in need

Professional and amateur golfers took their swings during Thursday’s Pro-Am events at the Sanford International. A resident of the Good Samaritan Society was among the spectators.

A special trip to the Sanford International

