A former highway superintendent for Minnehaha County will be heading to jail for embezzling thousands of dollars.

The Sioux Falls woman behind the 40-year-old Baby Andrew cold case has been granted parole.

A grand jury has indicted a Lincoln County man on charges of domestic assault in connection with a woman’s death.

A Sioux Falls man is suing Smithfield over chemical burns to his hands.

Miss Art World South Dakota is celebrating her birthday in a unique way.

St. Patrick’s Day may be over, but Sioux Falls isn’t done celebrating. Tomorrow, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will returns to downtown after having to cancel two years in a row due to COVID-19.

For the fourth consecutive year, the USD women are in the NCAA Tournament. The Coyotes are in Waco, Texas for their first round match-up with Ole Miss. That game tips off at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter is in Texas with the team and will have full coverage leading up to the game. If you are unable to watch the action, you can follow along with our live blog in this story below.

