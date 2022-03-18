SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, March 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former highway superintendent for Minnehaha County will be heading to jail for embezzling thousands of dollars.

Former highway superintendent sentenced to 100 days

The Sioux Falls woman behind the 40-year-old Baby Andrew cold case has been granted parole.

Bentaas granted parole in Baby Andrew cold case

A grand jury has indicted a Lincoln County man on charges of domestic assault in connection with a woman’s death.

Man indicted on domestic assault charges

A Sioux Falls man is suing Smithfield over chemical burns to his hands.

Sioux Falls delivery driver sues Smithfield

Miss Art World South Dakota is celebrating her birthday in a unique way.

Vermillion artist invites community to art party

St. Patrick’s Day may be over, but Sioux Falls isn’t done celebrating. Tomorrow, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will returns to downtown after having to cancel two years in a row due to COVID-19.

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Sioux Falls

For the fourth consecutive year, the USD women are in the NCAA Tournament. The Coyotes are in Waco, Texas for their first round match-up with Ole Miss. That game tips off at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter is in Texas with the team and will have full coverage leading up to the game. If you are unable to watch the action, you can follow along with our live blog in this story below.

University of South Dakota vs. Ole Miss in NCAA tournament

