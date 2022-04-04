SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Officials in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the south-central part of the city Sunday afternoon.

Authorities in Lincoln County are looking for the person who has been illegally dumping tires along a roadway.

In just over a week, people in Sioux Falls will head to the polls for the city election. KELOLAND News is hosting a debate with the three candidates. You’ll hear from incumbent Paul TenHaken and challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CT on KELO-TV.

Surgical technology has advanced at the Brookings Health System.

Work is continuing on a major construction project in Sioux Falls. Starting today, the eastbound lanes of West 41st Street will be closed between I-29 and Marion Road as crews build the Diverging Diamond Interchange.

That construction is changing up some bus routes in the city today. Sioux Area Metro says the 41st Street interchange reconstruction project is impacting two routes.

A longtime Sioux Falls business is now up and running at its new location. After spending more than four decades at its spot along Minnesota Avenue, Landscape Garden Centers has opened its new 11-acre site on 271st Street south of Sioux Falls.

A long-awaited restaurant will open in Sioux Falls today. Construction on Dave & Busters at Lake Lorraine was stalled due to the pandemic, but started back up last year.

