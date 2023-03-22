SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Dunbar was never built and Detmers claims Costner broke their agreement when he placed the sculptures at Tatanka, a tourist attraction in the same location.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash where a school bus rolled on its side.

Afternoon temperatures are well below normal for this time of year.

Officials said schools across Iowa have been the target of swatting calls Tuesday morning.

People continue to voice their concerns over proposed C-O-2 pipelines that will be built across several states including South Dakota.

