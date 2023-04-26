SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 26. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A former Lead school bus driver is headed to federal prison for child pornography.

A Watertown man is in the Codington County Jail, facing dozens of sex charges.

A New Underwood sex offender is back behind bars accused of committing the same crime that put him on the sex offender registry in the first place.

A new grant is enabling the city of Chamberlain to add a new airport terminal.

The Pentagon has confirmed a senior ISIS leader responsible for a deadly attack on Americans and Afghans during the U-S withdrawal from Afghanistan has been killed.

President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris joined to welcome President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee to the White House.

The rain chances will lower through the day on Friday as the cold front travels to our south. Stronger north winds are expected on Saturday and temperatures will remain cooler into early next week.

