A former school bus driver in Lead will spend time in prison for child pornography.

Dozens of sex charges have landed a Watertown man behind bars.

Each week the deputies get between 75 and 100 felony warrants to serve to suspected criminals, like this man who was taken into custody for child porn.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says one business failed a Liquor Compliance Check on Wednesday.

Firefighters in Brookings County were kept busy earlier this week with two fires over an hour and a half apart.

The commissioner of the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development will leave his role on May 22.

A possible merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services of Minnesota will wait until after May 31st.

A Sioux Falls woman, who was one of 50 entries, was the lucky duck who got to adopt Helmet and Goose.

Timber Lake – a town with a population of about 500 people in north-central South Dakota, could soon pride itself as being the hometown of an NFL player.

Futurecast shows the development of scattered showers on radar through the afternoon. The rain and scattered thunder will eventually organize into a couple of line segments through the region as a cold front moves from west to east into the evening.

