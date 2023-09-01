SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 1. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The man accused of breaking into a Sioux Falls house and stealing multiple guns and vehicles, before the house started on fire, faces new charges.

AAA South Dakota expects more traffic to hit the roads for the Labor Day weekend than last year.

Tomorrow is going to be hot across KELOLAND. Winds will be light, mainly from the northwest. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the 90s and triple digits.

Electronic pull tabs have boomed in North Dakota, prompting questions about the future of charitable gambling in the state and how to best regulate the Las Vegas-style machines.

