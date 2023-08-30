SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 30. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Police used neighborhood surveillance video to identify 41-year-old Nathan Eiesland from Harrisburg as the suspect.

A highway in Western South Dakota was shut down for a short time as crews battled a hay bale fire earlier this week.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two hay bale fires that happened within a few days of each other.

It’s often called the American Dream; homeownership. But in today’s economy and with what’s happening with the housing market, that dream is looking less likely to happen for a lot of young families.

Over a week ago, the Delbridge Museum of Natural History closed and it taxidermy collection was decommissioned.

Beverly Bosch is the daughter of Henry Brockhouse, the man who hunted and built the famous collection.

Hazy skies continue to be an issue across much of KELOLAND. We do expect stronger south winds starting today in western SD. That will start pushing the smoke back to the north.

