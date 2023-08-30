SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 30. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Police used neighborhood surveillance video to identify 41-year-old Nathan Eiesland from Harrisburg as the suspect.

Suspect in suspicious house fire and burglary arrested

A highway in Western South Dakota was shut down for a short time as crews battled a hay bale fire earlier this week.

Firefighter treated after battling hay bale fire

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two hay bale fires that happened within a few days of each other.

Brookings police investigate multiple hay bale fires

It’s often called the American Dream; homeownership. But in today’s economy and with what’s happening with the housing market, that dream is looking less likely to happen for a lot of young families.

Congress looks for ways to help young families buy new homes

Over a week ago, the Delbridge Museum of Natural History closed and it taxidermy collection was decommissioned.

Delbridge’s specimens have city officials’ attention

Beverly Bosch is the daughter of Henry Brockhouse, the man who hunted and built the famous collection.

Daughter of Henry Brockhouse speaks about historic collection

Hazy skies continue to be an issue across much of KELOLAND. We do expect stronger south winds starting today in western SD. That will start pushing the smoke back to the north.

Hazy skies again today; Hot Labor Day Weekend ahead

