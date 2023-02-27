SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 27. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

After identifying the suspect as Tyrone Lee Appleton, a 28-year-old from Sioux Falls a warrant for his arrest was issued on February 23rd. Saturday evening, officers located Appleton and arrested him for aggravated assault and burglary.

A crash at a busy intersection impacted traffic in central Sioux Falls for a time Monday morning.

Comedian Kevin James is coming to Sioux Falls. You may know him for his roles in The King of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups and many others.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments over President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan Tuesday.

The U.S. says China is considering sending weapons to Russia… but warns that doing so will carry consequences.

We expect 3-6″ of snow in some of the heavier bands across the north, with isolated areas over 6″. That volatility is amplified by the time of year and the changes we see as we approach the month of March.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.