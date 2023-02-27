SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 27. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

After identifying the suspect as Tyrone Lee Appleton, a 28-year-old from Sioux Falls a warrant for his arrest was issued on February 23rd. Saturday evening, officers located Appleton and arrested him for aggravated assault and burglary.

28-year-old arrested for burglary, aggravated assault

A crash at a busy intersection impacted traffic in central Sioux Falls for a time Monday morning.

Traffic detoured following crash at 10th Street and Cliff Avenue

Comedian Kevin James is coming to Sioux Falls. You may know him for his roles in The King of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups and many others.

Comedian Kevin James to perform in Sioux Falls

The Supreme Court will hear arguments over President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan Tuesday.

How the Biden administration will try to save its student loan relief plan at the Supreme Court

The U.S. says China is considering sending weapons to Russia… but warns that doing so will carry consequences.

China accuses US of ‘outright bullying’ with Russia-linked sanctions

We expect 3-6″ of snow in some of the heavier bands across the north, with isolated areas over 6″. That volatility is amplified by the time of year and the changes we see as we approach the month of March.

Snow chances return tomorrow; Slow melting ahead

