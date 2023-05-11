SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 11. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Wednesday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office arrested two people in connection with multiple Brookings County burglaries.

Arrests made in Brookings County burglaries

The Sioux Falls School Board election is just a few days away as voters decide who will help lead the district.

Find where to vote in Sioux Falls School Board election

Former President Donald Trump participated in a town hall event hosted by CNN, with Kaitlan Collins serving as moderator.

5 takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall

The clock is ticking on Title 42. The pandemic-era public health measure that allowed the US to quickly expel migrants due to COVID-19 — expires tonight.

Senate seeks long shot solution with Title 42 deadline on deck

Futurecast shows an additional round of showers and thunderstorms today. Most of the rain will be moving from south to north in response to a large area of low pressure to our south.

Good rain chances to continue the next few days

