SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 11. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Wednesday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office arrested two people in connection with multiple Brookings County burglaries.

The Sioux Falls School Board election is just a few days away as voters decide who will help lead the district.

Former President Donald Trump participated in a town hall event hosted by CNN, with Kaitlan Collins serving as moderator.

The clock is ticking on Title 42. The pandemic-era public health measure that allowed the US to quickly expel migrants due to COVID-19 — expires tonight.

Futurecast shows an additional round of showers and thunderstorms today. Most of the rain will be moving from south to north in response to a large area of low pressure to our south.

