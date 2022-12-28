SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day.

Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery.

A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union Gospel Mission won’t be putting its guests out on the streets.

The cold weather didn’t just affect pipes at the Union Gospel Mission…Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called out multiple times over the weekend for broken pipes, some of which were part of sprinkler systems.

On Dec. 25, 2022, while Gov. Kristi Noem was playing with a flame thrower, Sandra Lopez, Jerold Hirsch’s daughter, was finding out her fathers killer had been released.

The 10th Annual Burger Battle kicks off January first and will last the entire month.

An attempt to ban “inherently divisive concepts” from South Dakota’s academic content standards would have gone beyond what’s allowed under state law.