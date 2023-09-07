SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 7. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to help battle a structure fire in Brandon.

The Rapid City police department is asking for your help to find a man wanted for robbing a casino.

We started today off chilly in eastern KELOLAND. Brookings hit 37° this morning which is only 5° warmer than the record.

Due to insufficient rain and multiple heat waves across Northwest Iowa, farmers are starting their harvest process already, resulting in more machinery on the roadways.

Two former University of Iowa athletes have agreed to plea deals after being caught up in a gambling sting that targeted collegiate athletes at the state’s two biggest universities.

