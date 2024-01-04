SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A building near Harrisburg’s High School is destroyed following a fire.

Large fire burning near Harrisburg

Oftentimes, stolen packages are long gone by the time a police report is filed. However, our own Anya Joseph is among the few who got her item back and completely intact.

Porch Pirates strike again, this time unsuccessfully

One puppy is still lost after a car crash last week.

Lost puppy alone in freezing SD

Avera Behavior Health facilities in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will see expansions in the coming year.

Avera Behavioral Health expands facilities in SD

Yesterday was Spencer Thorsland day in Brandon. It was also his 13th birthday.

Jan. 3rd proclaimed Spencer Thorsland Day in Brandon

A local Santa just earned a big honor.

Local Santa gets Hall of Fame honor

Snow and cold will soon be in KELOLAND.

Snow And Cold On The Way

