SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Friday, August 19.

A Dell Rapids woman is telling her story of sexual abuse in hopes of shining a light on her abuser.

We are hoping to learn more information about an active crime scene KELOLAND News first reported on yesterday. Over a dozen law enforcement vehicles were called to a pasture near Buffalo Ridge along Interstate 90 Thursday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a rash of storage unit burglaries in northwest Sioux Falls. Police say locks were cut on seven units. The burglaries were reported Wednesday but police don’t know “when” the break ins happened.

Emergency crews were called to an accident at a construction site in south-central Sioux Falls Thursday morning. Authorities were called for a power line down on a piece of equipment with a worker trapped inside.

As students begin to go back to school and we get closer to the flu season, it’s time to start thinking about getting your annual flu shot.

A unique back to school event this weekend is hoping to send kids back to class with confidence. For the sixth year in a row, 5 Star Cutz N Salon in Sioux Falls is giving out free haircuts to students in grades Kindergarten through 12th.

The KELOLAND dot com Game of the Week returns today, with our first football livestream of the season! Aberdeen Roncalli will play host to Groton Area at 7 p.m. You can stream the contest right here on KELOLAND.com. Our own Grant Sweeter will provide play-by-play.

And, the results are in for the Viewer’s Choice game of the week and the first winner will feature a top five matchup in 9AA as top-ranked Howard plays host to fourth-ranked Hanson.

