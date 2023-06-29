SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 29. Take a look at our top stories this midday with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Long Lake, South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died last Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle car south of Frederick.

There is now a fund set up to help the people in Spearfish impacted by recent flash flooding.

Dakotans for Health has filed more court documents in its latest lawsuit against Lawrence County.

Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana blanketed more of the Southeast on Wednesday, stretching government warnings of dangerous, triple-digit temperatures eastward into Mississippi and Tennessee

