SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Friday, April 22.

Authorities in Mellette County are looking for more information after a cow was shot by a bow and arrow.

Three people in Brookings are facing a long list of charges after taking part in a TikTok challenge.

Authorities in Elk Point, South Dakota are asking for the public’s help in solving recent thefts.

The Elk Point Police Department says the multiple residents have reported that the catalytic converters were cut off of their cars. They ask that if you see anyone underneath a car or hear the sounds of tools or metal hitting, call the Elk Point Police Department.

A Lincoln County man is facing murder charges in the death of a 20-year-old woman. Authorities say 22-year-old Jackson Phillips was originally arrested for domestic assault. Court papers said he strangled Randi Gerlach and left her body in a home on the southern edge of Sioux Falls in Lincoln County where she was found on March 1.

Earlier this month a grand jury decided there is enough evidence for more serious charges.

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND News, we will hear from her sisters about the new charges, their loss and how they want their sister to be remembered.

Early voting begins today for South Dakota’s Primary election. South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett says he’s predicting in between 10 and 58 percent turnout for absentee voting. So, what steps can you take to vote early?

And starting tomorrow, multiple drive thru petition signing events will be held across KELOLAND.

Kitten season is starting, and that means the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society needs your help.

Today is Earth Day, and Rapid City is holding its annual Community Clean-up. Over 150 teams and as many as 2,000 volunteers are taking part.

