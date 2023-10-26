SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Brookings Police Officer is suspended for a year after a law enforcement commission ruled that he was using excessive force while processing someone he arrested.

It’s a frustration for law enforcement all over the country, criminals being let out of jail after they are arrested for serious crimes.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man.

We’ve talked with neighbors, commissioners, and mayors of two communities about the proposed men’s prison in Lincoln County. Now we’re checking in with emergency manager Harold Timmerman.

Wintry weather is in the forecast for KELOLAND. That’s why your donations are needed for keep KELOLAND Warm.

For the 117th time, USD and SDSU will face off on the football field this weekend.

A layer of freezing drizzle is coating our Rapid City LIVE CAM this morning. Roads are turning icy in much of NW South Dakota as a round of winter weather enters the region.

