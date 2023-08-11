SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 11. Here’s a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The Go.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Police Department and the South Dakota DCI are investigating a death in Brookings County.

Police in Sheldon, Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a man and baby boy.

he Sioux Falls Little League baseball team is only one win away from securing a spot in the Little League World Series.

The death toll from the wildfire disaster in Maui is now up to 55, and many are still missing. More than one thousand homes and other structures were damaged or destroyed, including historic buildings and businesses in the devastated town of Lahaina.

he storms will be scattered at first, but we expect good chances of rain on Sunday across much of eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will also turn cooler Sunday and Monday into the 70s.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.