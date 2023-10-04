SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 4. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Brookings police are investigating a woman’s death.

A 27-year-old woman is behind bars in Brookings in connection with an assault.

This Wednesday, October 4th will mark 10 years since a fall tornado outbreak struck parts of the Midwest.

Following a record-breaking start to October on the thermometer and some late-season severe weather in eastern KELOLAND, summer may finally have had its last hurrah as fall comes marching in…for now.

The countdown to the green flag on a historic day at the Iowa Speedway is on. On Thursday NASCAR made it official – the best stock car drivers in the world will be in Newton on June 16th, 2024 racing in a Cup Series race.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.