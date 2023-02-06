SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend.

Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane crash at a Yankton County Lake over the weekend.

Quick action by some good Samaritans saved an elderly man and his dog from the icy water in northwest Iowa Saturday.

Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park.

Because it’s National Heart Month, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants to educate the public.

An eight-year-old boy in Brookings is in need of a new heart and has been approved to be on a transplant list at a hospital in Chicago.

Not all pets can find their way into a loving home. But a Sioux Falls collaboration is working to change that.