Bren’s testimony; Pierre embezzlement; severe weather outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning in connection with a Friday morning shooting in the western part of the city.

Around $140,000 in total damage was caused when a semi collided with a train Tuesday morning northwest of Sioux Center, Iowa.

A Pierre woman charged with stealing money from an auto dealer has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in Hughes County.

There are many winter activities that allow you to get outside and closer to nature. At the outdoor campus in Sioux falls, visitors can get out and try winter activities, including snowshoeing, ice fishing and cross country skiing.

Governor Kristi Noem has defended a meeting involving her daughter at the governor’s mansion, saying it was focused on improving the state’s appraiser program.

Later this morning, the City of Sioux Falls, Sanford Health and Avera will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch the livestream of the event on KELOLAND.com starting at 11 a.m.

