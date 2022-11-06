SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line.

3 teens arrested following Brandon break-in, crash

A driver is facing several charges following a weekend pursuit that began in Lincoln County.

A business deal finalized last week is deepening the pool of truckers in South Dakota.

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

A new museum exhibit reflects the lasting hold that KELOLAND’s Captain 11 program and its long-time host had on multiple generations of kids — and the young at heart, too.

'Captain 11' still making history

Windy weather returns for the second half of the weekend, which will bring about renewed fire weather concerns.

Windy Sunday; Messy Midweek Outlook – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, November 6

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!

Sunday Boredom Busters: November 6th

