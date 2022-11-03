SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Thursday, November 3 and here is a look at today’s KELOLAND On The Go.

It’s been over two months since the lives of Tunis Lomax and Paul Billion were taken by gunfire and police are still looking for their killers.

“We got there, and the police were there and our van was sitting there,” Eidenshink said. “It was just, it was tears of joy.”

We are hoping to learn more about a Tuesday evening barn fire east of Mitchell.

Thanks to a grant from the Department of Social services, the Child and Family Resource network at SDSU is able to provide a free course for parents whose children are 5 to 18 years old.

The Powerball Jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers last night.

Republican Senator John Thune, Democrat Brian Bengs and Libertarian Tamara Lesnar visited the KELOLAND studios to talk inflation, immigration and why they want to represent the people of South Dakota in Washington D.C.

Record or near record high temperatures were common yesterday in KELOLAND. The warm weather is pushing out of KELOLAND this morning, however, as a cold front slowly marches east.