Brandon fire; search warrant info on T. Denny Sanford; lawmakers subpoena former director

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, November 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters in Minnehaha County were kept busy with a fire in Brandon Wednesday night.

Firefighters called to structure fire in Brandon

Search warrants at the center of an investigation involving T. Denny Sanford are unsealed and available to the public.

Search warrants reveal investigators searched T. Denny Sanford’s cell phone and online accounts

It’s official — South Dakota lawmakers will subpoena the former director of the state’s appraiser program. Wednesday afternoon, the legislature’s executive board voted 14-1 to allow lawmakers to question Sherry Bren.

Now only Bren will be subpoenaed

Lincoln High School graduate Benton Keller was one of just 152 students to receive a perfect score on the AP studio exam.

Getting a perfect score

Get ready to see orange construction cones in downtown Sioux Falls next year. The City will be reconstructing Phillips Avenue from 8th Street to 10th Street. The project will also include 9th Street and River Road.

A public meeting will be held today from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Library to talk about the project and answer any questions or concerns.

