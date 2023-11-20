SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Monday! It’s November 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 12-year-old Brandon boy and his entire family are seeing a bright spot during an extremely challenging time.

A new law enforcement team has been formed in Northeastern South Dakota.

The town of Inwood, Iowa is working to rebuild its community center after the roof collapsed last winter due to heavy snowfall.

The SDSU football team spent the entire season ranked number one in the country and completed the year undefeated.

As for USD, the Coyotes secured the number 3 seed and also have a first-round bye.

An elk was spotted in Southeastern South Dakota.

Light showers in KELOLAND will linger into the afternoon for southeast South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Western, central, and northern KELOLAND will eventually see sunshine for the afternoon.

