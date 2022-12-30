SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 30. Here’s everything you need to know to start your day.

As two suspects sit in South Dakota jail cells, we are learning more about what happened to an eight year old girl whose body was hauled from Washington to Mitchell in a U-Haul trailer.

The South Dakota Supreme Court says the demolition of a mansion in Sioux Falls can go forward. The state’s highest court affirmed a circuit court ruling.

Rapid City officials says crews have removed dozens of dead geese in the Canyon Lake Area this week, possibly due to avian flu.

Two weeks ago a blizzard swept across KELOLAND creating 20-foot drifts and impassable road conditions that made it difficult for emergency services to reach 12-year-old Honor Beuavis.

A nonprofit organization on the Pine Ridge Reservation is helping keep people warm through a heater and fire place giveaway.

It might be a chore you’ve been putting off, but most cities do require you to shovel your sidewalk after a winter storm.

In Sioux Falls, you have up to 48 hours after the snow has stopped falling to clear your sidewalks.

If you don’t, you could face a ticket or other costs.

Meanwhile, Last week’s cold snap damaged more than just businesses — schools got hit too.