SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, May 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A house fire in western South Dakota sent one person to the hospital. The fire had spread to the roof of the home by the time firefighters arrived on the scene on the west side of Box Elder Friday evening. Two people in the home got out, but one of them was taken by ambulance to Monument Health for evaluation.

It’s American Craft Beer Week — an opportunity to celebrate the creativity of small and independent brewers. Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls is tapping a new beer every day of the week, and releasing four versions of Queen Bee today, which is Queen Bee Day. Remedy is also hosting a can design contest- the public is invited to vote today, with the winner announced at 5:00 p.m.

A Rapid City man is accused of sparking a grassfire that burned in western South Dakota more than a year ago. According to federal court documents filed Friday, 22-year-old Dillon Rose was doing some off-road driving that day, causing the dry grass to start on fire. The fast-moving fire burned 26-hundred acres at the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands.

