Bonhorst family says ‘justice was done’; Milbank man faces murder charges; Industrial hemp in South Dakota

Authorities are investigating the death of a pregnant woman and her husband in Milbank, South Dakota. 57-year-old Brent Hanson is behind bars accused of killing his brother, Clyde Hanson, and his sister-in-law, Jessica Hanson, as well as their unborn child.

A judge sentenced two men who shot and killed a Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver to time in prison. Casey Bonhorst was killed when he fought back while being robbed on February 26th of 2020.

Two men are behind bars this morning following a four month long drug investigation in Sioux Falls.

This year marks the first year for the production of Industrial hemp in the state of South Dakota. For BJ McNeil, adding hemp to his organic farm was an exciting endeavor.

