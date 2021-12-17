Bonhorst family says ‘justice was done’; Milbank man faces murder charges; Industrial hemp in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities are investigating the death of a pregnant woman and her husband in Milbank, South Dakota. 57-year-old Brent Hanson is behind bars accused of killing his brother, Clyde Hanson, and his sister-in-law, Jessica Hanson, as well as their unborn child.

Pregnant woman, man killed in Milbank; Suspect facing three counts of first-degree murder

A judge sentenced two men who shot and killed a Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver to time in prison. Casey Bonhorst was killed when he fought back while being robbed on February 26th of 2020.

Judge calls the pizza delivery driver killing ‘senseless’ and hands down 80-year and 50-year prison sentences

Two men are behind bars this morning following a four month long drug investigation in Sioux Falls.

Search warrant leads to police pursuit, drug bust in Sioux Falls

This year marks the first year for the production of Industrial hemp in the state of South Dakota. For BJ McNeil, adding hemp to his organic farm was an exciting endeavor.

Farmers and ag leaders recap the first year of hemp production in South Dakota

