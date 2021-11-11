Bond set for Scotland shooting suspect; Rapid City mural honors veterans; snow on its way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, November 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

42-year-old Francis Lange from Scotland, South Dakota, is in jail and facing multiple charges, including three counts of first degree murder.

Sioux Falls police have released the name of the man who died in a shooting in a parking lot along Minnesota Avenue.

We also have an update on a stabbing that lead to a standoff and officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls last month. Authorities say one of the stabbing victims, 70-year-old James Robert McCord, has died. Investigators say the death will be ruled as a homicide.

Just in time for Veteran’s Day, a mural in Rapid City hopes to honor veterans throughout the decades. From World War I to present conflict, this entire wall is going to be filled with images of particular wars that have involved the U.S.

Augustana students have been working hard to prepare for the 125th anniversary concert taking place tonight. However, this isn’t your typical band concert.

When you take all of your leaves, tree branches and pumpkins to the landfill, what happens to them? Sioux Falls residents dump about 12,000 tons of yard waste each year.