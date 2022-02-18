SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Another former Sioux Falls police officer is facing child pornography charges.The investigation started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last month.

Parole was denied yesterday for a man convicted of raping a two and a half year old girl in 1996.

Prosecutors are still deciding whether to seek the death penalty for the Scotland murder suspect.

Firefighters train for many different scenarios, including fires, medical emergencies, and even active shooters.

A Dakota State University leader is being recognized on a national level.

