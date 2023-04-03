SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota tribal and federal authorities are investigating a weekend homicide on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The Spink County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest.

Police say a body was found in the pond area of Westside park just before noon Sunday.

Lincoln County authorities have arrested the driver involved a pursuit.

The Moody County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects were arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust over the weekend.

Investigators in Aberdeen are looking into what caused a downtown building to collapse over the weekend.

Some tiny homes for veterans in Sioux Falls welcomed the public for an open house Sunday.

Local athletes who play spring sports have been anxiously waiting for the snow to go away and warm weather to arrive so they can start their seasons.

Another big week of weather is ahead for KELOLAND. Heavy snow is likely again in the Aberdeen area starting tomorrow.

